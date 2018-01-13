UPDATE: Driver claims accelerator was stuck when he crashed into a Madison home

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison Police released more information about a van that drove into a home on E Washington Ave. Saturday morning.

According to a police report, a 61-year-old man was driving outbound on E. Washington Ave. near Blair Street when he crashed into two parked cars. A witness told police they thought the car was going more than 50 miles an hour.

The car crossed the median and then crashed into the home on the 1900 block of E Washington Ave., also severing a gas line.

The driver told police his accelerator was stuck.

Police maintain there was no one seriously hurt. They are still investigating.

MADISON (WKOW) -- All lanes of E. Washington Ave. are open after southbound lanes were shut down early Saturday when a van crashed into a home.

The crash happened around 5:40 a.m. near First St. Madison Police say no one was seriously hurt.

Police were not sure of the cause of the accident or extent of damage to the home when we spoke to them.