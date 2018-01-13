Princeton Club announces purchase of Gold's Gym in Fitchburg - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Princeton Club announces purchase of Gold's Gym in Fitchburg

Posted: Updated:
By Julie Carpenter Lotz
Connect

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Princeton Club chain of fitness facilities in Madison has announced it's buying the Gold's Gym in Fitchburg.  

Princeton Club CEO  Dave Gerry says the deal has been in the works for about a year and happened because Golds wanted to leave the Madison market. It'll be second time that the Princeton Club has acquired a Gold's Gym, with the last buy taking place in 1998. 

Andy Haugen, Princeton Clubs President, says the purchase of the former Gold's location in Fitchburg will allow members to have 24-hour access to a ninth club for no additional charge.

He adds that current Gold's memberships will be honored completely at The Princeton Clubs, with immediate access to all the Princeton Clubs and Princeton Club Xpress locations. 

A news release from the company says Gerry started the Princeton Club in 1987 on Madison's east side, Today, the company has combined club and real estate holdings of over $65 million and over 40,000 active members in Wisconsin. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.