Princeton Club announces purchase of Gold's Gym in Fitchburg

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Princeton Club chain of fitness facilities in Madison has announced it's buying the Gold's Gym in Fitchburg.

Princeton Club CEO Dave Gerry says the deal has been in the works for about a year and happened because Golds wanted to leave the Madison market. It'll be second time that the Princeton Club has acquired a Gold's Gym, with the last buy taking place in 1998.

Andy Haugen, Princeton Clubs President, says the purchase of the former Gold's location in Fitchburg will allow members to have 24-hour access to a ninth club for no additional charge.

He adds that current Gold's memberships will be honored completely at The Princeton Clubs, with immediate access to all the Princeton Clubs and Princeton Club Xpress locations.

A news release from the company says Gerry started the Princeton Club in 1987 on Madison's east side, Today, the company has combined club and real estate holdings of over $65 million and over 40,000 active members in Wisconsin.