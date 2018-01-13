No. 1 Badgers crush Mavericks, 6-0

Thanks to the efforts of a balanced Badger offense, the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team opened the new year with a 6-0 victory over Minnesota State Saturday afternoon at LaBahn Arena.

The Badgers' first goal of the calendar year came on the power play as junior Sam Cogan slotted the puck between the legs of Minnesota State (3-19-1, 1-14-0-0 WCHA) goaltender Katie Bidulka to give Wisconsin (22-1-0, 13-0-0-0 WCHA) a 1-0 lead early in the first period.

After freshman Brette Pettet stretched the lead to 2-0 with a backhanded goal late in the first frame, senior captain Claudia Kepler notched her 50th career goal four minutes into the second period to extend the Badgers’ lead to 3-0. Kepler leads Wisconsin in goal-scoring this season with 12 goals on the year.

Senior Baylee Wellhausen, and sophomores Maddie Rowe and Alexis Mauermann each contributed goals to top off the Badgers’ scoring at 6-0.

Wisconsin and Minnesota State wrap up their series Sunday at LaBahn Arena. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. and the game is sold out.

