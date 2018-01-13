Two teens hospitalized, Madison man arrested after crash near Su - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Two teens hospitalized, Madison man arrested after crash near Sumpter Friday

SUMPTER  (WKOW) --- Sauk County authorities are investigating a crash on U.S. Highway 12 Friday night in which two teens were taken to the hospital.

A news release from Sheriff Chip Meister says it happened after the 20-year-old driver, Puneet Kumar Sharma of Madison, was speeding and failed to take a curve in the road. 

The accident happened just before 10:00 p.m. near Old Bluff Trail in Sumpter Township.  

The car Sharmar was driving reportedly went into a ditch, became airborne, hit several trees and then came to rest on its wheels.   

The names of the passengers, a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old girl, have not been released. 

The younger girl was taken to Sauk Prairie Hospital with non-serious injuries. The 15-year-old's injuries were severe; she was taken by helicopter to U-W Hospital.  

Sharma was arrested. He faces charges of causing injury while operating a motor vehicle while under the influence with a passenger under 16.  

Sheriff Meister says the crash remains under investigation. 

