Madison group collects hundreds of bikes for local kids

MADISON (WKOW) -- A local organization wants to help kids get their hands on some new wheels.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz collected gently used bikes Saturday as the first phase of Mad About Bikes, a program to donate to children in the area. Volunteers clean and make repairs to the bikes to make sure they are working properly.

Organizer Andy Quandt says it great to provide bikes for kids who may not have access to one.

"Madison is one of five platinum rated bicycling cities in the nation. We have a wonderful infrastructure and it's our goal to make that as accessible as possible for everyone in our community," Quandt said.

Quandt says the group collected 830 bikes, which will be distributed in March. Click here for more information. 

