Oshkosh police develop partnership to help refugees

OSHKOSH (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin police department is taking steps to strengthen its relationship with refugees in the Fox Valley area.

Officers with Oshkosh police are expanding their efforts by working with Arabic speaking refugees.

"Life is not easy when you start with a new culture, new country. But day after day, you will be more familiar with that. But it takes some time," Sabah Rawanduzy, a case worker with the World Relief Organization, told WBAY-TV.

It's stories like this that are inspiring police to bridge a gap between refugees and officers.



"We are reaching out to the refugees in our community, to get to know them and for them to get to know us and become familiar with law enforcement, and feel comfortable around us," said Officer Kate Mann.

At a training this weekend, police are teaching refugees life skills, like what to do in an emergency if you don't speak English, or when to call police.

"This event make people more safe, because it's different experience. Maybe someone have a different experience or hard experience with the police department. But here it's different. So we try to make them more comfortable. Police here to help, not to scare," said Rawanduzy.

In 2016 alone, the Fox Cities saw nearly 200 refugees move to the area. That's why police say programs like this are so important.