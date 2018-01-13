Boys & Girls Club teams with More Smiles Wisconsin for new dental clinic

Boys & Girls Club teams with More Smile Wisconsin for new dental clinic in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG (WKOW) --- Hoping to bring bright smiles to more kids this year, The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County is teaming with More Smiles Wisconsin to open a new dental clinic in their Fitchburg office.

Boys & Girls Club President/CEO Michael Johnson said children who miss school because they can't get proper oral health care is really a big issue.

“And so we're trying to play our small part to minimize that from happening. And I’m just excited that we're going to be able to play a small difference in the lives of so many small children and their families,” Johnson said.

The new facility was five years in the making and will have a full-time dentist on staff.

“But the last two years since they've changed leadership we've been able to get this done,” Johnson said. “I think we'll be the only Boys & Girls Club in the country with a full-time dentist inside of our clinic. So I’m very, very proud of that.”

“We very excited about the whole setup and being able to serve this side of the community. And all the kids that come to the facility,” said More Smiles Wisconsin Executive Director Jeff Okazaki.

Okazaki said there is an incredible need for dental care.

“Specifically here for the Fitchburg office that we're kind of building. We interviewed the children and some of the members and kind of identified a pretty significant level of need. Really almost like a one-in-three kids had on-going issues or just needed dental care.”

The new clinic will not just focus on kids.

“But it really is open to the community at-large,” Okazaki said.

“It will be just like your regular dental clinic,” Johnson said.

Johnson hopes they'll serve 1,500 children in the first year. The clinic is already accepting calls to schedule patients through their main number, 608-665-2752.

More Smiles Wisconsin is currently running a clinic out of the Salvation Army Building on E. Washington Avenue.