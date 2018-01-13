Officials: Intoxicated driver found asleep at gas pump - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Officials: Intoxicated driver found asleep at gas pump

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- An Edgerton man is in jail after he was reportedly seen swerving between lanes, driving the wrong way on a highway and found sleeping at a gas pump Saturday afternoon.

Dane County Sheriff's deputies were alerted to a reckless driver spotted in the town of Pleasant Springs around 4:30 p.m. Officials say a deputy then found the wanted vehicle at the Road Ranger Gas Station on Highway N. The driver, Luke Zeimet, was asleep at the wheel, parked at a gas pump. 

The 28-year-old drove away and refused to stop for the deputy, going the wrong way in a roundabout, according to officials. He was pulled over down the road and arrested for his fourth offense OWI and other traffic violations. 

