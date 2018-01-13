27th annual Brazen Dropouts Bike Swap draws big crowd - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

27th annual Brazen Dropouts Bike Swap draws big crowd

MADISON (WKOW) -- The 27th annual Brazen Dropouts Bike Swap wrapped up Saturday afternoon at the Alliant Energy Center.

Vendors packed in to buy and sell all kinds of bicycles.

Attendees came from all over the Midwest. Brazen Dropouts President Derek Landwehr told 27 News that a lot of people came all the way from Chicago and Rockford.

There were close to 150 vendors, and over 800 attendees.

Brazen Dropouts organizers say they want to bring people who enjoy cycling together.

