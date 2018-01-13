No. 18 Men's Hockey gets off losing skid

No. 18 Wisconsin men's hockey earned a 5-2 victory over Michigan State on Saturday night - the team's first win since December 2nd.

In the second period, with the tie scored 1-1, Trent Frederic delivered a short-handed goal to take the lead for the Badgers. Early in the third period, they scored two goals within a minute of each other to increase their lead to 4-1.

Ryan Wagner, JD Greenway, Seamus Malone and Sean Dhooghe contributed the other goals. With the win, the Badgers improve to 11-11-3 overall and 5-7-2 in conference play.