Neighbor calls 911 in Town of Perry house fire

TOWN OF PERRY (WKOW) -- Dane County investigators say someone living on York Valley Road in the Town of Perry saw their neighbor's home catch on fire Saturday night and called 911.

According to a news release, no one was home at the time.  Fire departments from Blanchardville, New Glarus and Hollandale sent crews. Damage is estimated to cost $200,000.  

Dane County investigators are still trying to figure out what started the fire.  

