Wisconsin school administrators perform Backstreet Boys to annou - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin school administrators perform Backstreet Boys to announce snow day

Posted: Updated:

CUMBERLAND (WKOW) -- A video of the Cumberland school district calling a snow day has gone viral. 

The video shows district staff telling students to stay home by singing their own version of "I Want It That Way" by the Backstreet Boys.

The Cumberland High School Principal says he saw a video of another district singing to announce a school closure four or five years ago. 

The district also got Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean to help with the announcement.

Watch it for yourself by checking out the video above.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.