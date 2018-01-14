Wisconsin school administrators perform Backstreet Boys to announce snow day

CUMBERLAND (WKOW) -- A video of the Cumberland school district calling a snow day has gone viral.

The video shows district staff telling students to stay home by singing their own version of "I Want It That Way" by the Backstreet Boys.

The Cumberland High School Principal says he saw a video of another district singing to announce a school closure four or five years ago.

The district also got Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean to help with the announcement.

Watch it for yourself by checking out the video above.