McFarland's Hamilton siblings are one step closer to Winter Games

Thanks to the efforts of a balanced Badger offense, the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team opened the new year with a 6-0 victory over Minnesota State Saturday afternoon at LaBahn Arena. The Badgers' first goal of the calendar year came on the power play as junior Sam Cogan slotted the puck between the legs of Minnesota State (3-19-1, 1-14-0-0 WCHA) goaltender Katie Bidulka to give Wisconsin (22-1-0, 13-0-0-0 WCHA) a 1-0 lead early in the first period. After fresh...More >>
With 11 seconds to go in the second period, the Spartans scored a power play goal that turned into the game winner in a 2-0 win against Wisconsin Friday night at the Kohl Center.More >>
The No.1 Wisconsin women's hockey team also has the top-ranked goalie. It's tough following Patty Keizmeier Award-winner Ann-Renee Desbiens, but Kristen Campbell has been able to fill her skates. The sophomore goalie has played all but six minutes of the hockey season in the net. Over that span, she's given up just 22 goals over 22 games - a 1 goal per game average. With a nearly 95% save average, she ranks as the best in the country of those...More >>
