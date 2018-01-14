McFarland's Hamilton siblings are one step closer to Winter Games

Last month Matthew and Rebecca Hamilton of McFarland already knew they were headed to Pyeongchang in South Korea in February to compete in the Winter Olympics on the USA national men's and women's curling teams. What they didn't know, was that they were about to double qualify in a new category called Mixed Doubles. Allowing them to compete with each other.

From traveling the country, to stops at late night talk shows, the Hamilton's are front and center in the curling spotlight.

"It's been fun. We've been busy, I guess traveling the country." Rebecca said.

Matthew said, "It feels good to know that the sport is getting the publicity I have always felt it deserved."

Mixed doubles in curling is a team of a girl and boy that compete together instead of with an overall team score. The Hamilton's will represent team USA in an eight nation round-robin tournament. The top four teams from that will advance to the medal round.

"So it's starting to set in, but at the same time, I know all I can do is go out there and preform the best that I can and part of that is continue to train how I normally train." Matthew said.

"I still haven't had the Olympic trials sink in that I'm going to be an Olympian from the women's yet. Rebecca said with a smile on her face. "To go up to mixed doubles and win that with my brother was a surreal experience."

The Winter Games kick off in Pyeongchang, South Korea on Friday February 9. Curling competitions will start the day before the Opening Ceremony and finish on the last day of overall Olympic competition, set for Sunday February 25.

