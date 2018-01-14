Local woman helps to bring John Legend to Madison for benefit

MADISON (WKOW) -- A local woman whose daughter got a live-saving kidney donation from her 4K teacher is helping to bring an Academy, Grammy and Tony Award winner to Madison in gratefulness to the hospital that saved her daughter's life.

Dena Carreyn is part of the effort to bring John Legend to Madison on Saturday, March 3 in an event that will benefit Madison's American Family Children's Hospital.

Her daughter Lyla Carreyn's transplant from donor Beth Battista last February made international news, especially after an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show.

When the transplant was performed, it was just the second time that kind of procedure had been done at American Family Children's Hospital. Beth and Lyla were matched after a nationwide search proved fruitless.

Carreyn remarked on her social media page recently, "Our family will forever be grateful to the hospital that saved Lyla's life, and we are honored to support them at this event ." The fundraising gala will feature Lyla as well.

You can find out more about the event at https://www.friendsofuwhealth.org