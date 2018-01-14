Local woman helps to bring John Legend to Madison for benefit - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Local woman helps to bring John Legend to Madison for benefit

Posted: Updated:
By Julie Carpenter Lotz
Connect
Courtesy: Beth Battista Courtesy: Beth Battista

MADISON (WKOW) -- A local woman whose daughter got a live-saving kidney donation from her 4K teacher is helping to bring an Academy, Grammy and Tony Award winner to Madison in gratefulness to the hospital that saved her daughter's life. 

Dena Carreyn is part of the effort to bring John Legend to Madison on Saturday, March 3 in an event that will benefit Madison's American Family Children's Hospital.

Her daughter Lyla Carreyn's transplant from donor Beth Battista last February made international news, especially after an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show.

When the transplant was performed, it was just the second time that kind of procedure had been done at American Family Children's Hospital. Beth and Lyla were matched after a nationwide search proved fruitless. 

Carreyn remarked on her social media page recently, "Our family will forever be grateful to the hospital that saved Lyla's life, and we are honored to support them at this event." The fundraising gala will feature Lyla as well.

You can find out more about the event at https://www.friendsofuwhealth.org 

  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.