Winter weather advisory in effect Sunday through Monday night

MADISON (WKOW) -- A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. Sunday night until 12:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Even though only light snow is expected, travel conditions may become difficult, including during the morning and afternoon commutes on Monday.

The powdery snow will fall for a while, with three to five inches expected.

Light snow will spread from southwest to northeast across southern Wisconsin this evening.

It will then continue through Monday and into Monday night.

Lake enhanced snow will occur at times Monday and Monday night over far eastern Wisconsin.

Roads and reduced visibilities are expected during this time.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

AFFECTED AREAS INCLUDE: COLUMBIA ... DANE ... DODGE ... FOND DU LAC ... GREEN ... GREEN LAKE ... IOWA ... JEFFERSON ... LAFAYETTE ... MARQUETTE ... ROCK ... SAUK ... WALWORTH.