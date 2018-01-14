Winter weather advisory in effect through Monday night

MADISON (WKOW) -- A winter weather advisory will be in effect until 12:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Even though light snow is expected to continue to fall, travel conditions maybe difficult, including during the morning and afternoon commutes on Monday.

The powdery snow will continue to fall, with 1-2 inches of additional accumulation expected today, bringing storm totals to 3-6 inches for most of Southern Wisconsin.

Lake enhanced snow will occur at times Monday and Monday night over far eastern Wisconsin.

Roads and reduced visibilities are expected during this time.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

AFFECTED AREAS INCLUDE: COLUMBIA ... DANE ... DODGE ... FOND DU LAC ... GREEN ... GREEN LAKE ... IOWA ... JEFFERSON ... LAFAYETTE ... MARQUETTE ... ROCK ... SAUK ... WALWORTH.