Winter weather advisory in effect tonight, lasting until midnigh - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Winter weather advisory in effect tonight, lasting until midnight Monday night

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW)  -- A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. Sunday night until  12:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. 

Even though only light snow is expected, travel conditions may become difficult, including during the morning and afternoon commutes on Monday.

The powdery snow will fall for a while, with four to five inches expected.   

Light snow will spread from southwest to northeast across southern Wisconsin this evening.

It will then continue through Monday and into Monday night.

Lake enhanced snow will occur at times Monday and Monday night over far eastern Wisconsin.

Roads and reduced visibilities are expected during this time.   

 A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.  

 AFFECTED AREAS INCLUDE: COLUMBIA ... DANE ... DODGE ... FOND DU LAC ... GREEN ... GREEN LAKE ... IOWA ... JEFFERSON ... LAFAYETTE ... MARQUETTE ... ROCK ... SAUK ... WALWORTH.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.