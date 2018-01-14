U.S. set to cut UN money for Palestinian refugees

A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. Sunday night until 12:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. The powdery snowfall will last for a while, with four to five inches expected.More >>
Metro KIA of Madison under fire after an on air advertisement receives backlash on social media for coming across to some with sexual harassment undertones. "Are we really talking about a car here or are we talking about something else?" Madison mother-of-two Semara Safarik said.More >>
Madison police are looking for an armed robber who held up Harry's Market on West Mifflin Street Sunday afternoon. The man, who was holding a black handgun, held out a yellow plastic bag and demanded money from the clerk a little after 2:00 p.m.More >>
Dena Carreyn is part of the effort to bring John Legend to Madison on Saturday, March 3More >>
The Trump Administration is expected to slash U.N. contribution for Palestinian refugees by more than half.More >>
Metro KIA of Madison under fire after an on air advertisement receives backlash on social media for coming across to some with sexual harassment undertones. "Are we really talking about a car here or are we talking about something else?" Madison mother-of-two Semara Safarik said.More >>
Fourteen states including all of the Deep South are joining to promote the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.More >>
Wisconsin Democrats are banking that anti-Trump backlash gives them a shot to win a special election for a state Senate seat.More >>
Madison Police released more information about a van that drove into a home on E Washington Ave. Saturday morning.More >>
Dane County investigators say someone living on York Valley Road in the Town of Perry saw their neighbor's home catch on fire Saturday night and called 911.More >>
The heavy winter months mean it’s time to make decisions about what to do when snow starts blocking your sidewalk and driveway.More >>
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County is teaming with More Smiles Wisconsin to open a new dental clinic in their Fitchburg office.More >>
