U.S. set to cut UN money for Palestinian refugees

U.S. set to cut UN money for Palestinian refugees

Posted: Updated:

By MATTHEW LEE and JULIE PACE Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- U.S. officials say the Trump administration is preparing to withhold tens of millions of dollars from the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, cutting the year's first contribution by more than half or perhaps entirely, and making additional donations contingent on major changes to the organization.

The officials say President Donald Trump hasn't made a final decision, but appears more likely to send only $60 million of the planned $125 million first installment to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency.

The officials aren't authorized to publicly discuss the matter and are speaking on condition of anonymity.

They say future U.S. contributions would require the agency to make significant changes in how operates. The agency has come under heavy Israeli criticism.

