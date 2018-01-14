Wisconsin women's hoops falls to Penn State, 69-62

The Wisconsin women's basketball team dropped a home battle to Penn State, 69-62, Sunday afternoon in the Kohl Center.

After trailing 46-41 at the end of three quarters, the Badgers’ (7-12 overall, 0-6 B1G) Suzanne Gilreath hit a 3 pointer with 7:20 to play in the game, knotting the score at 52. The Lady Lions (11-8, 2-4) went a 10-0 run to lead 62-52 with 4:12 to play. Another Gilreath 3 pointer stopped the PSU run but Wisconsin couldn’t overcome the hot-shooting Lady Lions late in the game.

The Badgers shot a Big Ten Conference-season best 48.1 percent (25-52) from the field, including 47.1 percent (8-17) from 3-point range while the Lady Lions shot 42.9 percent (27-63) from the field. Penn State made an opponent season-high 12 3 pointers, shooting 42.9 percent (12-28) from deep.

Three Badgers scored in double figures with Gilreath leading the way with 17 points while senior Cayla McMorris added 15 points. Sophomore Courtney Fredrickson knocked down 11 points and finished second on the team with eight rebounds. Four Penn State players scored in double-figures behind a game-high 21 points from Amari Carter.

Penn State out rebounded Wisconsin 37-29 and won the turnover battle, 19-14. Junior Marsha Howard led all players with nine boards.

UW dished off 12 assists with Niya Beverley recording a game-high five and Kendra Van Leeuwen adding four dimes. Van Leeuwen also had a game-high four steals.

The Badgers trailed 11-2 with 6:42 to play in the first quarter, before going on a 13-9 run to end the quarter down six, 20-14. The Lady Lions narrowly outscored the Badgers 18-16 in a physical second quarter, capitalizing on a last-second jumper to lead 38-30 at halftime.

Wisconsin roared back out of the break, outscoring the Lady Lions 15-12 in the third period to make the deficit only five points (46-41) heading into the final quarter of play. Wisconsin was electric from the field in the third, making 60 percent (6-10) of its shots, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range.

Wisconsin travels across the border for a clash with the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Thursday at 7 p.m., in Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

--Wisconsin Athletic Communications