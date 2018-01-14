Wisconsin women's hoops falls to Penn State, 69-62

Senior Claudia Kepler tallied two goals to power the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 4-0 victory over Minnesota State Sunday at LaBahn Arena.More >>
The Wisconsin women's basketball team dropped a home battle to Penn State, 69-62, Sunday afternoon in the Kohl Center.More >>
Goran Dragic scored 11 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, and the Miami Heat ran their winning streak to seven games by topping the Milwaukee Bucks 97-79 Sunday.More >>
Last month Matthew and Rebecca Hamilton of McFarland already knew they were headed to Pyeongchang in South Korea in February to compete in the Winter Olympics on the USA national men's and women's curling teams. What they didn't know, was that they were about to double qualify in a new category called Mixed Doubles, with each other.More >>
Thanks to the efforts of a balanced Badger offense, the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team opened the new year with a 6-0 victory over Minnesota State Saturday afternoon at LaBahn Arena. The Badgers' first goal of the calendar year came on the power play as junior Sam Cogan slotted the puck between the legs of Minnesota State (3-19-1, 1-14-0-0 WCHA) goaltender Katie Bidulka to give Wisconsin (22-1-0, 13-0-0-0 WCHA) a 1-0 lead early in the first period. After fresh...More >>
High school basketball scores from games around the state of Wisconsin on Jan. 12.More >>
Kevin Durant scored 26 points, Draymond Green added 21 and the Golden State Warriors used a 13-4 run in the fourth quarter to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 108-94 on Friday night.More >>
With 11 seconds to go in the second period, the Spartans scored a power play goal that turned into the game winner in a 2-0 win against Wisconsin Friday night at the Kohl Center.More >>
The No.1 Wisconsin women's hockey team also has the top-ranked goalie. It's tough following Patty Keizmeier Award-winner Ann-Renee Desbiens, but Kristen Campbell has been able to fill her skates. The sophomore goalie has played all but six minutes of the hockey season in the net. Over that span, she's given up just 22 goals over 22 games - a 1 goal per game average. With a nearly 95% save average, she ranks as the best in the country of those...More >>
