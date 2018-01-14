No. 1 Badgers sweep Minnesota State

Senior Claudia Kepler tallied two goals to power the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 4-0 victory over Minnesota State Sunday at LaBahn Arena.

Kepler opened the scoring after grabbing sophomore Presley Norby’s rebound and burying it to give the Badgers a 1-0 lead midway through the first frame.

With just 13 seconds remaining in the first period, senior Baylee Wellhausen fired a shot past Minnesota State’s (3-20-1, 1-15-0-0 WCHA) Chloe Crosby to stretch Wisconsin’s (23-1-0, 14-0-0-0 WCHA) lead to 2-0. Wellhausen ended the weekend with two goals and two assists.

Following a quiet second period, Kepler once again found the back of the net late in the third period before freshman Brette Pettet scored with just over three minutes left in the game. It marked Pettet’s second goal of the weekend.

The Badgers head next weekend to northern Minnesota to take on Bemidji State. Puck drop on Friday is set for 7 p.m. while Saturday’s series finale begins at 3 p.m.

--Wisconsin Athletic Communications