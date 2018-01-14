Madison police ask for help in finding Harry's Market robber - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison police ask for help in finding Harry's Market robber

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are looking for an armed robber who held up Harry's Market on West Mifflin Street Sunday afternoon. 

The man, who was holding a black handgun, held out a yellow plastic bag and demanded money from the clerk a little after 2:00 p.m.

The suspect ran off and police believe he changed into a dark orange jacket in a nearby alley.  

A K-9 officer was brought in to track the man but the search ended unsuccessfully near W. Washington Ave.at South Bedford Street. 

The robber is described as being about 5'10" tall. He was wearing a a dark blue jacket with a checkered pattern on the shoulders, blue jeans, dark tennis shoes, dark gloves and a full face ski mask. 

If you have any information that could help, you're asked to call the City of Madison Police Department.  

