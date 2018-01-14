MLK breakfast honors outstanding student achievement in Madison area

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Urban League of Greater Madison kicked off MLK Day early on Sunday, hosting its 34th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Outstanding Young Person Breakfast at Edgewood High School.

Kids from schools all over Dane County were nominated for awards.

"We recognize students achievements throughout the year," said Ruben Anthony, president and CEO of Urban League. "We'll be giving out scholarships. We have over 900 people here today to a sellout crowd to support the young people."

The Urban League also announced a $200-thousand donation from Cuna Mutual Group as part of the organization's 50th anniversary.