Madison road crews say they're ready for big snowfall

MADISON (WKOW) --- The city's street team is ready with plows and salt spreaders trying to get ahead of the snow.

Interim Street Superintendent Stephen Schultz said as the snow falls Sunday, 33 crews will be deployed to maintain the city salt routes and sand first areas. Salt routes are the main thoroughfares, Madison metro bus routes, and roads around schools and hospitals. Crews will remain on these routes throughout the night.

“I think tomorrow morning's commute is maybe going to be a little dicey. I think the snow overnight we'll get several inches before the morning commute. Residential streets are probably not even going to be touched yet because we're going to be working on our main arteries,” Schultz said.

A fresh deployment of crews will be dispatched Monday morning to continue working on the salt routes throughout the day.

Commuters should expect snow-covered roads on their way through the city Monday and slippery conditions could develop throughout Madison, especially in residential areas.

Drivers should allow for extra stopping distance. Everyone on the roads should also remain patient and alert. And, as always, be sure to make good choices on the roads.