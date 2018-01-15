Mayor Soglin recalls MLK visit to Madison

Wisconsin Union Directorate Forum Committee member Jim Ehrman with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. after King’s lecture at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on March 30, 1962.

As the Madison community honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday, Mayor Paul Soglin looks back at Dr. King's visit to Madison in 1965.

The civil rights icon came to the UW campus on November 23, 1965 and addressed a crowd of nearly 3,000 – almost exclusively students – at the Stock Pavilion.

Soglin was in the crowd when Dr. King gave his speech titled, "The Future of Integration." The speech discussed the importance of nonviolent protests, which had been a staple of the movement.

“He made the argument from the heart with compassion and with a feeling that sort of just engulfed, whether it was a hall or whether it was a public park. And he got everyone to realize that the person next to you, in front of you, behind you, were just as committed,” Soglin said.

It was King’s second visit to the Madison campus. He also spoke at the Wisconsin Union Theater on March 30, 1962.