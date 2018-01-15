Isthmus Beer and Cheese Fest returns for annual passing of the beers

MADISON (WKOW) -- Everything you’ve come to enjoy about Isthmus Beer & Cheese Fest returns to the Alliant Energy Center on Saturday, January 20.

On Monday, Jeff Haupt and Darlene Murphy stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the annual event.

Tickets are on sale now for this warm and happy celebration in the midst of your bleak Wisconsin winter. Meet and mingle with brewers and cheese makers from around the state (and beyond) and sample hundreds of delicious creations.

General admission tickets grant festival entry from 2:00-6:00 p.m. and include unlimited sampling and an Isthmus Beer & Cheese Fest tasting glass.

Tickets are limited and sell out every year, so buy yours soon!

General admission tickets are $50. You must be 21 years old to attend.

Click here for ticket information.