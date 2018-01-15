Madison Police look for man who stole car and crashed it

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police say a man stole a van from an apartment complex Sunday night around 9:45 p.m. on the 1800-block of Fordem Ave, near E Johnson St.

According to a news release, he was driving the van on E Washington Ave shortly after and hit another car, hurting the people inside. The driver of the stolen van ran away. The people who were inside the hit car are going to be okay, police say.

Madison Police ask anyone who may know the identity of the person who stole the van to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers. According to a suspect description, he is a black man in his mid 20s to early 30s.