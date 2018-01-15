Snow shoveling tips to prevent injury

MADISON (WKOW) -- The snowfall overnight isn't too heavy, but it certainly accumulated, leaving many with shoveling to do.

The National Safety Council has the following shoveling tips to keep in mind as people clean up their driveways and sidewalks.

Don't shovel after eating.or while smoking.

Stretch before you start and take it slow as you begin shoveling.

Shovel only fresh, powdery snow, it's lighter

Push the snow rather than lifting it.

If you need to lift the snow, remember to lift with your legs not your back

Do not work to the point of exhaustion. Take several breaks, if you need to.

As you head out to shovel, make sure to dress appropriately such as wearing a heavy jacket, gloves, scarf, hat, heavy socks, snow boots and snow pants.