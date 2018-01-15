Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. events today

MADISON (WKOW) -- Several events are scheduled today in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. If you have an event scheduled, email it to our newsroom: News@wkow.com

8 a.m. to 10 a.m.: The School District of Beloit is hosting the Second Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.Unity Breakfast at the Eclipse Center, 3 Eclipse Blvd, Beloit.

Noon: Wisconsin's 38th Annual Tribute and Ceremony Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

(Capitol Rotunda)

6:00 p.m.: 33rd Annual Madison and Dane County King Holiday Observance (Overture Center, Capitol Theater)