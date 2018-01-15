Police seek driver of stolen van involved in Sunday night crash - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police seek driver of stolen van involved in Sunday night crash

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are seeking the driver of a stolen van that crashed into another vehicle Sunday night, injuring several  passengers.

Police were called about 9:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 for a report of  a van that was stolen from an apartment complex parking lot in the 1800 block of Fordem Avenue. 

The stolen van began travelling outbound on East Washington Avenue when it struck another vehicle, injuring the occupants, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

The driver of the stolen vehicle ran from the scene.

The occupants of the vehicle that was struck were treated and their injuries are non-life threatening.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Madison police or Crime Stoppers.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.