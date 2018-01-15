Police seek driver of stolen van involved in Sunday night crash

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are seeking the driver of a stolen van that crashed into another vehicle Sunday night, injuring several passengers.

Police were called about 9:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 for a report of a van that was stolen from an apartment complex parking lot in the 1800 block of Fordem Avenue.

The stolen van began travelling outbound on East Washington Avenue when it struck another vehicle, injuring the occupants, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

The driver of the stolen vehicle ran from the scene.

The occupants of the vehicle that was struck were treated and their injuries are non-life threatening.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Madison police or Crime Stoppers.