Snow emergencies for area communities

Snow emergencies, Jan. 15, 2018

Clinton: From 10 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16. No parking is allowed on village streets during the emergency. 24-hour parking is available in the municipal parking lot in the 200 block of Mill Street.

Janesville: Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 beginning at 3 p.m. A snow emergency means that all parked vehicles must be removed from city streets and public parking lots until snow plowing operations are complete.

Snow emergency parking lots in Janesville:

- East Wall Street Lot at E Wall Street & N Parker Drive



- City Hall Lot at W Wall Street & N Jackson Street



- S High Street Lot at W Court Street & S High Street



- Senior Center Lot at St. Lawrence Avenue & Water Street



- Hedberg Public Library Lot on Water Street



- River/Union Street Lot at S River Street & Union Street



- N Parker Drive Parking Ramp at N Parker Drive and E Wall Street

Madison: Emergency through 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.Even side parking is in effect tonight.

Stoughton: Parking will be even / odd., goes into effect at Midnight to 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16. and Remains in effect until three consecutive Midnight to 8 a.m periods have elapsed, or the emergency is cancelled or extended.