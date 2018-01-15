Snow emergencies for area communities

A winter weather advisory will be in effect until 12:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Even though light snow is expected to continue to fall, travel conditions maybe difficult, including during the morning and afternoon commutes on Monday.More >>
Metro KIA of Madison under fire after an on air advertisement receives backlash on social media for coming across to some with sexual harassment undertones. "Are we really talking about a car here or are we talking about something else?" Madison mother-of-two Semara Safarik said.
A video of the Cumberland school district calling a snow day has gone viral.
Passengers traveling at O'Hare Airport on January 10 may have been exposed to the measles, according to officials.
The Princeton Club chain of fitness facilities in Madison has announced it's buying the Gold's Gym in Fitchburg.
