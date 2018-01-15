Union says former deputy is accused of stealing from association

Danica Patrick's heart is racing for Aaron Rodgers.More >>
Danica Patrick's heart is racing for Aaron Rodgers.More >>
A winter weather advisory will be in effect until 12:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Even though light snow is expected to continue to fall, travel conditions maybe difficult, including during the morning and afternoon commutes on Monday.More >>
A winter weather advisory will be in effect until 12:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Even though light snow is expected to continue to fall, travel conditions maybe difficult, including during the morning and afternoon commutes on Monday.More >>
Metro KIA of Madison under fire after an on air advertisement receives backlash on social media for coming across to some with sexual harassment undertones. "Are we really talking about a car here or are we talking about something else?" Madison mother-of-two Semara Safarik said.More >>
Metro KIA of Madison under fire after an on air advertisement receives backlash on social media for coming across to some with sexual harassment undertones. "Are we really talking about a car here or are we talking about something else?" Madison mother-of-two Semara Safarik said.More >>
Passengers traveling at O'Hare Airport on January 10 may have been exposed to the measles, according to officials.More >>
Passengers traveling at O'Hare Airport on January 10 may have been exposed to the measles, according to officials.More >>
Passengers traveling at O'Hare Airport on January 10 may have been exposed to the measles, according to officials.More >>
Passengers traveling at O'Hare Airport on January 10 may have been exposed to the measles, according to officials.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are seeking the driver of a stolen van that crashed into another vehicle Sunday night, injuring several passengers.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are seeking the driver of a stolen van that crashed into another vehicle Sunday night, injuring several passengers.More >>
The civil rights icon came to the UW campus on November 23, 1965 and addressed a crowd of nearly 3,000 at the Stock Pavilion.More >>
The civil rights icon came to the UW campus on November 23, 1965 and addressed a crowd of nearly 3,000 at the Stock Pavilion.More >>
Dena Carreyn is part of the effort to bring John Legend to Madison on Saturday, March 3More >>
Dena Carreyn is part of the effort to bring John Legend to Madison on Saturday, March 3More >>
The Trump Administration is expected to slash U.N. contribution for Palestinian refugees by more than half.More >>
The Trump Administration is expected to slash U.N. contribution for Palestinian refugees by more than half.More >>
Metro KIA of Madison under fire after an on air advertisement receives backlash on social media for coming across to some with sexual harassment undertones. "Are we really talking about a car here or are we talking about something else?" Madison mother-of-two Semara Safarik said.More >>
Metro KIA of Madison under fire after an on air advertisement receives backlash on social media for coming across to some with sexual harassment undertones. "Are we really talking about a car here or are we talking about something else?" Madison mother-of-two Semara Safarik said.More >>
Fourteen states including all of the Deep South are joining to promote the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.More >>
Fourteen states including all of the Deep South are joining to promote the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.More >>
Madison Police released more information about a van that drove into a home on E Washington Ave. Saturday morning.More >>
Madison Police released more information about a van that drove into a home on E Washington Ave. Saturday morning.More >>
Dane County investigators say someone living on York Valley Road in the Town of Perry saw their neighbor's home catch on fire Saturday night and called 911.More >>
Dane County investigators say someone living on York Valley Road in the Town of Perry saw their neighbor's home catch on fire Saturday night and called 911.More >>