Union says former deputy is accused of stealing from association

MADISON (WKOW) -- A former Dane County sheriff's deputy is expected to be charged with theft from the Dane County Deputy Sheriff's Association, according to a news release from the group.

The DCDSA said today that the Dane County District Attorney’s Office is pursuing felony criminal charges alleging that Joel Wagner, a former sheriff’s deputy, stole as much as $10,000 from the the group when he served as its treasurer.

The president of his former union, John Cahill, issued the following statement: