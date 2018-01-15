Antetokounmpo takes over again as Bucks beat Wizards 104-95

Senior Claudia Kepler tallied two goals to power the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 4-0 victory over Minnesota State Sunday at LaBahn Arena.More >>
Senior Claudia Kepler tallied two goals to power the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 4-0 victory over Minnesota State Sunday at LaBahn Arena.More >>
The Wisconsin women's basketball team dropped a home battle to Penn State, 69-62, Sunday afternoon in the Kohl Center.More >>
The Wisconsin women's basketball team dropped a home battle to Penn State, 69-62, Sunday afternoon in the Kohl Center.More >>
Thanks to the efforts of a balanced Badger offense, the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team opened the new year with a 6-0 victory over Minnesota State Saturday afternoon at LaBahn Arena. The Badgers' first goal of the calendar year came on the power play as junior Sam Cogan slotted the puck between the legs of Minnesota State (3-19-1, 1-14-0-0 WCHA) goaltender Katie Bidulka to give Wisconsin (22-1-0, 13-0-0-0 WCHA) a 1-0 lead early in the first period. After fresh...More >>
Thanks to the efforts of a balanced Badger offense, the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team opened the new year with a 6-0 victory over Minnesota State Saturday afternoon at LaBahn Arena. The Badgers' first goal of the calendar year came on the power play as junior Sam Cogan slotted the puck between the legs of Minnesota State (3-19-1, 1-14-0-0 WCHA) goaltender Katie Bidulka to give Wisconsin (22-1-0, 13-0-0-0 WCHA) a 1-0 lead early in the first period. After fresh...More >>
With 11 seconds to go in the second period, the Spartans scored a power play goal that turned into the game winner in a 2-0 win against Wisconsin Friday night at the Kohl Center.More >>
With 11 seconds to go in the second period, the Spartans scored a power play goal that turned into the game winner in a 2-0 win against Wisconsin Friday night at the Kohl Center.More >>