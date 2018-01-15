Snowfall has some businesses cashing in

MADISON (WKOW) -- Most people dread the snow and bad road conditions, but for some companies it's snowy conditions that make their business thrive.

Call after call accidents like these are keeping Schmidt's Auto busy and for George Ferguson it’s a day that brings tons of business but also dangerous accidents."I believe it will be steady all day and I think it will pick up tonight as it gets dark," said Ferguson.

With it Martin Luther King Jr. Day, schools and some employers were closed. However with not as many people on the roadways, Ferguson was able to make it to every scene.

"So it wasn't as busy with traffic, but it was busy this morning it was very slippery and we had a couple of slide offs," said Ferguson.

Without much snow so far this winter, businesses like Green Cab are putting more money in the bank with dozens of ride requests.

"You can make some good money on a day like today lot of calls,” said Kenn Rockwell, manager and driver of Green Cab. “Especially it being a Monday and MLK Day buses were not running their normal schedule."

For months these businesses have been waiting patiently for snowfall and while they'll be coming to your rescue, safety is always an important reminder.

"If you get in an accident or slide off in a ditch it's better to stay in your vehicle and keep it running and don't be walking off on the side of the road because other vehicles can't see you and we'd hate for someone to get run over," said Ferguson.