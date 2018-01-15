Madison MLK observance includes call to action, concern for youth

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's observance of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day includes a call to action to help marginalized children, and support for activism to address racial disparities.



The state capitol event Monday was attended by several hundred people, including Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank and Madison Mayor Paul Soglin.



The group One Hundred Black Men of Madison was honored with the 2018 MLK Heritage Award. Group leader Dr. Floyd Rose says the group's intervention is making a difference in the lives of school-age children, but says conditions are challenging.



"There are 15,700 children at or below the poverty level," Rose says of students in the Madison, Verona, and Sun Prairie school districts. "In an area where seventy percent of everyone has a college degree, it's truly a tale of two cities," Rose says.



Milwaukee Community leader Muhibb Dyer of the group Flood the Hood with Dreams says King would be shocked by the circumstances in one, notorious zip code. "Because if you really remember me, it wouldn't be so easy for you to forget about the children of 53206, the most incarcerated zip code of the United States of America, my home town," Dyer says.



Dyer says progress by youth in challenged Milwaukee's neighborhoods is too often overlooked. "Sometimes when you plant a seed, if you judge it by the initial growth, it seems like nothing...until it bursts up through the soil," Dyer says.



Dyer also says King would feel disillusioned by those "...so offended by a football player kneeling in a protest," and says President Trump's allegedly vulgar, recent references to African countries impede the civil rights cause.

"It seems like the sentiment of racism in this country died, and what we can see...is it's coming to the surface with the President of the United States," Dyer says.



Despite challenges, leaders at the Madison MLK observance say King's call to service continues to resonate. "There is hope," Rose says.

