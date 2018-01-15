Olympian Beisel visits McFarland pool - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Olympian Beisel visits McFarland pool

MCFARLAND (WKOW) -

Three time Olympian Elizabeth Beisel stopped by the swimming pool at McFarland High School on Monday to pass long tips to young swimmers of the McFarland Spartan Sharks program.

Beisel has Olympic silver and bronze medals to her name, in addition to medals in various other international competitions. passing along her knowledge to young swimmers is what she loves to do.

"I'm very lucky I get to travel the country and do this, host clinic for little kids like this and teach them some of the things I learned when I was little." Said Beisel. "Just to be able to give back to the sport is super important to me. It's really fun and it helps having  fun kids to do it with right?"

