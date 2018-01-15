Door County gets up to 20" of snow in storm - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Door County gets up to 20" of snow in storm

BAILEYS HARBOR (WKOW) -- While people in southern Wisconsin shovel off their first big snowfall of the season, folks in northern Door County are digging out from about four times as much snow.
    Up to 20 inches fell in Bailey's Harbor in this storm.
    But, it hasn't slowed down the people who live in Door County and snow lovers there say they just embrace it.
    "We have everything here. We can walk out our back door. Beaches, snowshoeing, we have it all…it's just all…it's just pretty unique to have here," resident Jodie Schartner told WBAY.
    And, forecasters say there's even more snow headed Door County's way later this  week.

