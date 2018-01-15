Snow brings big business to the slopes after rough season so far

MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) -- The snow that fell all day Monday had places like Tyrol Basin rejoicing as hundreds turned out to the slopes.

It's a relief to many who traveled the winding roads to Tyrol Basin. The fresh white flakes were welcomed by skiers and snowboarders alike.

"I was really excited," said one skier who couldn't believe the forecast.

"Throughout the summer all I dream about is having days like today where it's just tons and tons of powder that keeps falling," said Quinn Reynolds, a ski and snowboard instructor.

It's also a dream come true for those who work in management at Tyrol Basin.

"Between the cold and the no snow, it's been a little frustrating," said Madeline Curti, the marketing director at Tyrol Basin.

Crews have been forced to make snow for much of the year. It has cost them an undisclosed, but certainly high electricity bill and man-power.

"All the guys who work overnight, 24-7, I mean there's been brutal weeks where we're out here all hours of the day," Curti said.

But with old man winter's help, all the runs are open at the ski and snowboard area.

On the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, it's been one of the busiest days this winter with more than 300 people renting equipment and more than 700 lift tickets sold.

You could tell that was true by the long lines for a lift.

"It just seemed like a great opportunity since we haven't had a lot of snow to just come out and have some fun on a day off of school," said Matt Noonan, who spent the evening snowboarding.

"It's nice to know that we're still Wisconsin, we're still true to our cold winter here and that we can have some good times skiing," said Maddie Zimmerman who was out on the slopes, too.