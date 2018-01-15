Dane County honors MLK day with music, awards

MADISON (WKOW) -- On this national MLK holiday, we reflect on the life and legacy of the civil rights icon.

That's what happened Monday night in Dane County.

Music rang out through the Overture Center for the 33rd annual Madison and Dane County King Holiday Observance.

Two people were honored with the City-County Humanitarian Award.

One is Ali Muldrow, who works at G-Safe, a group that helps LGBT kids of color.

"We have the chance to stand up for each other to fight for a community where the color of a child's skin is not an indicator of whether or not that child will be seen as intelligent or disruptive in their classroom," said Muldrow.

The other award recipient is Gaddi Ben Dan.

He helped found "Today Not Tomorrow," a nonprofit focused on promoting community and educating people using entertainment.