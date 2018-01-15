Dane County honors MLK day with music, awards

Most areas of southern Wisconsin are still snow-covered and slippery.More >>
A serious crash has all lanes block on US-51 at Lake Kegonsa Road and Quam Drive in Stoughton.
Danica Patrick's heart is racing for Aaron Rodgers.
Police are searching for 15-year-old Kasey Vang -- who they believe may be a victim of human trafficking. Vang was
Passengers traveling at O'Hare Airport on January 10 may have been exposed to the measles, according to officials.
MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are seeking the driver of a stolen van that crashed into another vehicle Sunday night, injuring several passengers.
The civil rights icon came to the UW campus on November 23, 1965 and addressed a crowd of nearly 3,000 at the Stock Pavilion.
Dena Carreyn is part of the effort to bring John Legend to Madison on Saturday, March 3
The Trump Administration is expected to slash U.N. contribution for Palestinian refugees by more than half.
Metro KIA of Madison under fire after an on air advertisement receives backlash on social media for coming across to some with sexual harassment undertones. "Are we really talking about a car here or are we talking about something else?" Madison mother-of-two Semara Safarik said.
Fourteen states including all of the Deep South are joining to promote the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.
Madison Police released more information about a van that drove into a home on E Washington Ave. Saturday morning.
A video of the Cumberland school district calling a snow day has gone viral.
Dane County investigators say someone living on York Valley Road in the Town of Perry saw their neighbor's home catch on fire Saturday night and called 911.
