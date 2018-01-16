Mad Rollin' Dolls' 14th season is underway

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Mad Rollin' Dolls league is in its 14th season of roller derby. If you haven't seen one of their bouts, this may be the year to go.

The season is already underway, with seven teams in the league. The Mad Rollin' Dolls is run by an all-volunteer group of skaters and non-skaters.

Game 2 of the home season will feature an all-pirate themed evening on February 3. The athletes match up at the Veteran's Memorial Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center. Doors open at 5:00 p.. and the first whistle is at 6:00 p.m.

