Brown County teen missing; believed to be human trafficking victim

BROWN COUNTY (WKOW) -- Police are searching for 15-year-old Kasey Vang -- who they believe may be a victim of human trafficking.

Vang was last seen with her sister in Milwaukee on Saturday.

If you have any information as to Vang's whereabouts -- call the Brown County Sheriff's Office at 920-448-6192.

