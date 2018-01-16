Checklist to be safer on winter roads

MADISON (WKOW) -- As road crews work throughout the night and into the morning to clear snow covered streets, it's a good time to get in the right mind set for winter driving to avoid a lot of headaches later on.

Before people head out on the road, the Columbia County Traffic Safety Commission shared a safe winter driving checklist on their Facebook page to help drivers be prepared:

Make sure your defroster, wiper blades, lights, battery and brakes are working.

Be sure your tires are properly inflated and tread is good.

Check the weather, road conditions and travel cameras.

Be sure your mobile phone is full charged in case you get stuck.

Add concentrated wiper fluid and top off antifreeze.

Use water repellant on the outside of your windshield and antifogger on the inside.

Use water repllant on your headlights. Consider restoring your lens' covers.

Fill up you gas tank in case you get caught in traffic or have to change routes or turn back.

Pack a travel kit. Carry a kit with an ice scraper, water, snacks, headlamp, hat, gloves and other essentials.

In general, everyone is encouraged to make good choices when on the roads. Plan extra travel time to get to your destination, drive slow, brake early and be patient.