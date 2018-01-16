Tuesday morning road conditions by county

(WKOW) -- Most areas of southern Wisconsin are still snow-covered and slippery.

27 News checked road conditions overnight and early Tuesday morning.

Dane County says there haven't been any slide-offs or accidents overnight, but many roads are still snow-covered and slippery. The highway department has been out all night clearing snow and treating roads.

In Columbia, Iowa, Rock, Sauk and Juneau counties, roads are also snow-covered and slippery. But highway departments in all those counties are out working Tuesday morning.

Green and Grant counties are reporting some drifting snow.. The Green County Sheriff's Office says you may experience drifting on north and south roads. Some areas are also icy, but the highway department is out. The highway department is also working in Grant County, where there is some drifting.

Lafayette County didn't have an update on road conditions, but it reports no accidents so far this morning.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's winter road conditions map, the Beltline is clear as of 6:30 a.m. The interstates are still reporting snow, including I-39/90 from Beloit to Portage and I-94 from Madison to Milwaukee. Slippery stretches are being seen on U.S. 18 from Madison to Dubuque, IA, U.S. 14 from Madison to Viroqua, U.S. from north of Madison to Wisconsin Dells and U.S. 151 from Madison to Fond du Lac.

