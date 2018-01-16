UPDATE: Suspect who shot officer, 3 deputies in South Carolina also shot SLED helicopter

YORK, S.C. (AP) -- The Latest on the wounding of four officers in South Carolina (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

UPDATE (AP) -- Authorities say a man suspected of shooting four law enforcement officers in South Carolina also fired at a police helicopter and damaged it. No one on board was injured.

State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry says gunfire from 47-year-old Christian Thomas McCall damaged the rear stabilizer of one of the agency's helicopters early Tuesday.

Berry says the officers on board landed safely and were not injured.

State criminal records show only one arrest for McCall. In February 1994, he was charged with assaulting a law officer, resisting arrest, and simple assault in Florence. The records did not show what happened to the case in court.

9:30 a.m.

UPDATE (AP) -- State police have released the name of a suspect in the wounding of four law enforcement officers in South Carolina.

State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry said 47-year-old Christian Thomas McCall is the man officers think shot and wounded three York County sheriff's deputies and a York police officer early Tuesday. McCall was also wounded in the shootout. There's no word on their conditions.

A neighbor of McCall's says he was stunned to find out who might have been involved.

Roger Gilfillan says McCall lived with his wife and three children in a rural area outside York. Gilfillan said McCall frequently walked around the neighborhood but only spoke when someone spoke to him. Gilfillan said McCall never appeared to cause any trouble.

No one answered the door at McCall's home Tuesday morning.

YORK, S.C. (AP) -- Four officers have been wounded in a shooting in South Carolina and state police say a suspect was also wounded.

State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry said York County sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic call near York late Monday.

Berry said deputies said the suspect was gone when officers arrived. A York police officer was shot and wounded during the search.

Berry says as officers searched some woods, three deputies were hit by a barrage of gunfire. He says the suspect also was wounded.

Sheriff's spokesman Trent Faris said the wounded officers have been taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. He did not know their conditions.

SLED agents and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police participated in the search.

York is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Charlotte.