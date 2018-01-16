Serious crash has all lanes blocked on US-51 in Stoughton - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Serious crash has all lanes blocked on US-51 in Stoughton

Posted: Updated:

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- A serious crash has all lanes block on US-51 at Lake Kegonsa Road and Quam Drive in Stoughton.

Multiple ambulances are on the scene, as well as a Med Flight unit.

Stay with WKOW for updates on the air and online.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.