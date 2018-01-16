DOJ launches ads to raise elder abuse awareness

Most areas of southern Wisconsin are still snow-covered and slippery.More >>
Three people were injured, two seriously, following a crash Tuesday morning on Wisconsin Highway 51 north of Stoughton.
Danica Patrick's heart is racing for Aaron Rodgers.
(CNN) -- A couple was arrested after police discovered that their 13 children had been held captive in their California home in filthy conditions, some shackled to beds with chains and padlocks, officials said Monday.
Police are searching for 15-year-old Kasey Vang -- who they believe may be a victim of human trafficking. Vang was
Snow emergencies beginning Jan. 14, 2018 in the southern Wisconsin area.
Most people dread the snow and bad road conditions, but for some companies it's snowy conditions that make their business thrive.
Dena Carreyn is part of the effort to bring John Legend to Madison on Saturday, March 3
The Verona Police Department says it's investigating numerous vehicles stolen this past weekend.
Passengers traveling at O'Hare Airport on January 10 may have been exposed to the measles, according to officials.
MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are seeking the driver of a stolen van that crashed into another vehicle Sunday night, injuring several passengers.
The civil rights icon came to the UW campus on November 23, 1965 and addressed a crowd of nearly 3,000 at the Stock Pavilion.
The Trump Administration is expected to slash U.N. contribution for Palestinian refugees by more than half.
Metro KIA of Madison under fire after an on air advertisement receives backlash on social media for coming across to some with sexual harassment undertones. "Are we really talking about a car here or are we talking about something else?" Madison mother-of-two Semara Safarik said.
MADISON (WKOW) -- A former Dane County sheriff's deputy is expected to be charged with theft from the Dane County Deputy Sheriff's Association, according to a news release from the group.
