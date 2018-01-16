VACT rings in the new year with "The Hunchback of Notre Dame"

VERONA (WKOW) -- The Verona Area Community Theater will ring in the new year with their production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

On Wednesday, Alyssa Dvorak and Ryan Odorizzi stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about their upcoming performances.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame tells the story of Quasimodo, a deformed bell ringer who lives under the cruel thumb of his care-taker Claude Frollo, the Archdeacon of Notre Dame. The musical is based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Walt Disney Film.

This production has a cast of more than 50 people from the Madison area.

“Parents should be aware that although this show is partially based on the Disney animated film, it does contain a lot of adult themes and messages. Violence and abuse are depicted as well as some foul language,” said Dvorak.

Performances run January 19 through 27 at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $17 for regular admission and $12 for seniors 65 years and older and children/students through high school.

