PHOTOS: Police seek person of interest in Jan. 2 armed robbery

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police have released surveillance photos of a man they describe as a person of interest in Jan. 2, 2018 robbery.

The man is in his 30's, 5'9", thin to medium build, wearing a black jacket.

Police say they think the man may live in the area of the Mobil gas station at 605 Cottage Grove Road that was robbed and might have moved here recently from Florida.

During the robbery, the man carried what appeared to be a long gun wrapped in a piece of cloth or clothing. The shaken clerk said the crook demanded and received cash from the till before taking off on foot.

Anyone with information on his identity is encouraged to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

