PHOTOS: Police seek person of interest in Jan. 2 armed robbery - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

PHOTOS: Police seek person of interest in Jan. 2 armed robbery

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW)  -- Madison police have released surveillance photos of a man they describe as a person of interest in Jan. 2, 2018 robbery.

The man is in his 30's, 5'9", thin to medium build, wearing a black jacket.

Police say they think the  man may live in the area of the Mobil gas station at 605 Cottage Grove Road that was robbed and might have moved here recently from Florida.

During the robbery, the man carried what appeared to be a long gun wrapped in a piece of cloth or clothing. The shaken clerk said the crook demanded and received cash from the till before taking off on foot.

Anyone with information on his identity is encouraged to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.