Woman struggles with thief who stole her wallet

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison woman chased a thief out to his car and struggled with him to get her wallet back before he eventually escaped.

The Cottage Grove woman was on her way to work Tuesday morning when she stopped for coffee at the the Kwik Trip, 1625 N. Stoughton Rd.

As she set her wallet on the counter to put cream in her coffee, a man suddenly grabbed the wallet and headed toward the door, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

The woman followed, and as the thief got in his car, she opened the driver's door to confront him.

He shifted the vehicle into drive drive, but the woman was able to put the car back in park.

She reached for her wallet, which was sticking out of the man's pocket, but then he put the car in reverse. She was now hanging on the door as he put the car back in drive and hit the gas.

The woman -- who did not get her wallet back -- was dragged for a short distance before falling to the ground. She was not seriously injured.

The car is described as a dirty white four-door compact.