Wisconsin Assembly OKs mandatory sex harassment training

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Assembly has unanimously approved mandatory sexual harassment training for members and employees.

The chamber adopted a resolution Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, calling for mandatory training at the beginning of each two-year legislative session on a 92-0 vote with no discussion. Currently the Legislature's attorneys include sexual harassment training in orientation sessions for new state representatives and new senators but the training isn't mandatory.

Speaker Robin Vos told reporters before the vote that even though the resolution calls for training to occur at the beginning of each session he will mandate the initial training period take place before the current legislative session ends. Vos has said he wants the Assembly to finish its work by March.

Tuesday's floor session was the Assembly's first since two anonymous women accused Democratic Rep. Josh Zepnick in a Capital Times newspaper story of drunkenly trying to kiss them at political events in 2011 and 2015. Zepnick has said the allegations are true.

Democratic leaders have demanded Zepnick resign but he has refused and showed up in his customary seat on Tuesday. He voted for the training resolution.

Zepnick took the podium to speak on a resolution he co-authored honoring the late Robert Kordus, who served in the Assembly and on the Milwaukee Common Council in the 1960s and 1970s.

The rest of chamber listened in silence.

Assembly Republicans are promising to move quickly on a host of bills before the two-year legislative session wraps up.

Vos, Majority Leader Jim Steineke and a number of other GOP representatives outlined the party's priorities during a news conference Tuesday.

They said they want to pass a bill that would boost aid for rural and low-spending school districts, approve $6.8 million for an ad campaign to attract young people to Wisconsin, pass a bill promoting apprenticeships and pass 13 bills to overhaul the state's foster care system. A commission studying how to overhaul school funding also will continue its work over the next few weeks.

Vos has said he wants the Assembly to finish its work by the end of February. Steineke said Tuesday Republicans plan to move aggressively. He said the chamber will convene next week as well as three or four times in February.

