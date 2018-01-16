Alcohol proposals once again up for a vote Tuesday night in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Common Council will once again talk through some highly-debated alcohol proposals for the city Tuesday night.

The mayor and some alders are at odds over how to handle new alcohol licenses in the State Street area. At the center of the debate is a new Taco Bell restaurant.

Two weeks ago, the alders didn't have enough votes to overturn Mayor Paul Soglin's veto of the plan to allow Taco Bell to sell alcohol on State Street. The alders who weren't at the meeting want another vote on the issue, so the council president has called for a reconsideration of that vote. They need 14 alders to vote to overturn the mayor's veto.

Meanwhile, Mayor Soglin has called for a ban on new liquor licenses in that area, trying cut back on violence and police calls. A moratorium proposal is also on the agenda to be introduced.

In addition, the council will once again talk about a measure that would let stores sell beer and liquor online and customers would pick the items up in the parking lot. This has gotten a lot of discussion, too. One alder has proposed an amendment to the plan that will be on the agenda. It would only allow online sales for businesses that don't sell primarily alcohol, like grocery stores. One Pick n' Save and one Walmart store in Madison have both asked for licenses to sell alcohol online.

What's decided Tuesday night could impact how city officials handle liquor licenses in the future. Plus, the alders have said they want to work on permanent solutions to the violence downtown. We've got you covered on their decisions Tuesday night on 27 News at 10.